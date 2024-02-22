USA: increase in sales of existing homes in January

Sales of existing homes rose slightly more strongly than expected in January in the United States, thanks in particular to an acceleration of the market in the Midwest, South and West of the country.



The statistic increased by 3.1% at an annualized rate of four million units, according to figures released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).



Economists had expected sales of existing homes to rise to 3.99 million units last month.



Year-on-year, sales of older homes were down 1.7%.



The median sales price was $379.100, an increase of 5.1% year-on-year.



At the current rate, it takes about three months to clear the inventory of homes, says the NAR.



