USA: industrial production up in June

July 17, 2024

Following a sequential increase of 0.9% the previous month, US industrial production rose by a further 0.6% in June, including a 0.4% rise in manufacturing output.



Also according to the Federal Reserve, which published these figures, the capacity utilization rate in US industry improved by 0.5 points to 78.8% in June, a level which nevertheless remains 0.9 points below its long-term average (1972-2023).



