USA: inflation accelerates slightly in December
Excluding energy (-2%) and food (+2.7%), two traditionally volatile categories, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.9% last month, down 0.1 points on November, and against Jefferies' expectation of 3.8%.
On a sequential basis, i.e. between November and December 2023, US consumer prices rose by 0.3%, both gross and excluding energy and food.
Contact us to request a correction
