USA: inflation accelerates slightly in December

According to the Labor Department, the US consumer price index rose by 3.4% in December compared with the same month in 2022, an annual rate up 0.3 points on November, and higher than Jefferies' expectation (+3.2%).



Excluding energy (-2%) and food (+2.7%), two traditionally volatile categories, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.9% last month, down 0.1 points on November, and against Jefferies' expectation of 3.8%.



On a sequential basis, i.e. between November and December 2023, US consumer prices rose by 0.3%, both gross and excluding energy and food.



