USA: manufacturing contraction eases (PMI)

February 01, 2024

U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the 15th consecutive month in January, but the pace of its decline slowed as demand improved and production stabilized.



According to the monthly survey published Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the manufacturing index came in at 49.1 last month, a two-point improvement on the previous month's figure (47.1).



On average, economists were expecting a less marked improvement, with an anticipated figure of around 48.



The index, which still points to a contraction in activity below the 50-point mark, highlights contrasting trends: while new orders are improving, order books are shrinking.



Production is increasing, but employment is falling, while customer inventories are deemed too low, pushing up prices, the survey also shows.



