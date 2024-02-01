USA: manufacturing contraction eases (PMI)
According to the monthly survey published Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the manufacturing index came in at 49.1 last month, a two-point improvement on the previous month's figure (47.1).
On average, economists were expecting a less marked improvement, with an anticipated figure of around 48.
The index, which still points to a contraction in activity below the 50-point mark, highlights contrasting trends: while new orders are improving, order books are shrinking.
Production is increasing, but employment is falling, while customer inventories are deemed too low, pushing up prices, the survey also shows.
