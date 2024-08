USA: modest reduction in trade deficit in June

The US trade deficit narrowed slightly to $73.1 billion in June, compared with the previous month's figure of $75 billion (which was barely revised from an initial estimate of $75.1 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



This 2.5% month-on-month decrease in the deficit resulted from a 1.5% rise in US exports of goods and services, to $265.9 billion, which more than offset a 0.6% increase in imports, to $339 billion.



