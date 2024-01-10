USA: modest weekly rise in crude oil inventories
Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - rose by 6.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were up by 8 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.
Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 92.9% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.7 million barrels/day.
