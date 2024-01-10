USA: modest weekly rise in crude oil inventories

Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude oil inventories totaled 432.4 million barrels in the week to January 1, reporting a modest increase of 1.3 million barrels on the previous week.



Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - rose by 6.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were up by 8 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 92.9% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.7 million barrels/day.



