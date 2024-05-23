New home sales in the United States fell by 4.7% in April, according to statistics released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

Sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 634,000 last month, from a revised 665,000 in March.000 (revised) in March.

Year-on-year, sales were down 7.7%.

The median price of a new home was $433,500 in April, compared with $439,500 the previous month, and the average price was $505,700, down from $527,400 in March.

