USA: producer prices up 0.2% in June

July 12, 2024

The Labor Department reports that producer prices in the USA rose by 0.2% in June compared with the previous month, but were flat excluding food, energy and business services.



Over the last twelve months, producer price inflation accelerated by 0.2 points to 2.6% in gross terms last month (the highest since March 2023), but slowed symmetrically to 3.1% excluding food, energy and commercial services.



