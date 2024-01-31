USA: slight weekly rise in crude oil inventories
Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 2.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continued.
Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 82.9% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.3 million barrels/day.
