USA: slight weekly rise in crude oil inventories

February 28, 2024 at 11:04 am EST

Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 447.2 million barrels for the week ending February 19, up 4.2 million barrels on the previous week's level.



Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 0.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down 2.8 million barrels on the previous week, the agency continued.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 81.5% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.4 million barrels/day.



