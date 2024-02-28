USA: slight weekly rise in crude oil inventories
Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 0.5 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down 2.8 million barrels on the previous week, the agency continued.
Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 81.5% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.4 million barrels/day.
