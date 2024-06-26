USA: slight weekly rise in crude oil inventories

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 460.7 million barrels for the week ending June 17, up 3.6 million barrels on the previous week.



In detail, inventories of distillate products - including heating oil - fell by 0.4 million barrels, according to the report, while gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 92.2% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.9 million barrels/day.



