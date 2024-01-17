USA: small rise in industrial production in December

January 17, 2024 at 09:37 am EST Share

Industrial production in the United States rose by more than expected in December, boosted by buoyant consumer goods manufacturing, the Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday.



Total industrial production rose by 0.1% last month, after remaining perfectly stable (revised from +0.3%) in November.



Economists were projecting, on average, zero output growth for December.



In detail, production of consumer goods rose by 0.2%, while that of raw materials increased by 0.1%.



Production in the mining sector increased by 0.9%, while that of utilities fell by 1%.



The industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 78.6%, unchanged month-on-month.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.