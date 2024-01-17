USA: small rise in industrial production in December
Total industrial production rose by 0.1% last month, after remaining perfectly stable (revised from +0.3%) in November.
Economists were projecting, on average, zero output growth for December.
In detail, production of consumer goods rose by 0.2%, while that of raw materials increased by 0.1%.
Production in the mining sector increased by 0.9%, while that of utilities fell by 1%.
The industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 78.6%, unchanged month-on-month.
