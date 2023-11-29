USA: strong acceleration of growth in Q3

U.S. real GDP growth for the third quarter of 2023 came in at an annualized 5.2%, according to a second estimate from the Commerce Department, compared with a first-reading rate of 4.9%.



The acceleration in economic growth, following a rate of 2.1% observed in the previous quarter, is therefore stronger than initially estimated, in line with Jefferies' forecast, which also expected a revision to 5.2%.



According to the Commerce Department, upward revisions to non-residential fixed investment and state and local government spending were partially offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.



