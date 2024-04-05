USA: unemployment rate down slightly in March
The unemployment rate fell by 0.1 points to 3.8%, in line with Jefferies' expectations, while the labor force participation rate remained roughly stable at 62.7%, and average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.1%.
In addition, non-farm payrolls for the previous two months were revised, from 229,000 to 256,000 for January and from 275,000 to 270,000 for February, for a total revision balance of +22,000 for these two months.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Contact us to request a correction
