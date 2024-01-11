USA: unexpected drop in jobless claims
These claims totaled 202,000 in the week to January 6, compared with 203,000 (revised) the previous week, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.000 (revised) the previous week, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.
Economists were expecting a rise to around 210,000.
The four-week moving average was 207,750, a drop of 250 jobs from one week to the next.
