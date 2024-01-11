USA: unexpected drop in jobless claims

Weekly jobless claims fell last week in the United States, a further sign of the strength of the labor market that could put the brakes on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts this year.



These claims totaled 202,000 in the week to January 6, compared with 203,000 (revised) the previous week, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.000 (revised) the previous week, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.



Economists were expecting a rise to around 210,000.



The four-week moving average was 207,750, a drop of 250 jobs from one week to the next.



