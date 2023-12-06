USA: weekly decline in crude oil inventories

December 06, 2023 at 11:09 am EST Share

Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories totaled 445 million barrels in the week to November 27, marking a decline of 4.6 million barrels on the previous week.



Inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 1.3 million barrels, while gasoline stocks rose by 5.4 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 90.5% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 9.5 million barrels/day.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.