USA: weekly decline in crude oil inventories
In detail, inventories of distillate products - including heating oil - rose by 4.9 million barrels, according to the report, while gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.
Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 95.4% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 10.3 million barrels/day.
