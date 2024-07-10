USA: weekly decline in crude oil inventories

July 10, 2024 at 10:38 am EDT Share

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories totaled 445.1 million barrels in the week to July 1, down 3.4 million barrels on the previous week.



In detail, inventories of distillate products - including heating oil - rose by 4.9 million barrels, according to the report, while gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA states that refineries operated at 95.4% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 10.3 million barrels/day.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.