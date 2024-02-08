USA: weekly decline in new jobless claims
The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 212,250 for the same week, up by 3,750 on the previous week's revised average.
Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits fell by 23,000 to 1,871,000 for the week ending January 22, the most recent period available for this statistic.
