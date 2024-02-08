USA: weekly decline in new jobless claims

The Labor Department announced 218,000 new jobless claims in the USA for the week of January 29, down 9,000 on the previous week's revised figure (227,000 instead of the 224,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 212,250 for the same week, up by 3,750 on the previous week's revised average.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits fell by 23,000 to 1,871,000 for the week ending January 22, the most recent period available for this statistic.





