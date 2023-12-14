USA: weekly jobless claims rise

The Labor Department announced 202,000 new US jobless claims for the week ending December 4, down by 19,000 on the previous week's revised figure (221,000, compared with 220,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 213,250 last week, down 7,750 on the previous week's revised average.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 20,000 to 1,876,000 last week, the most recent period available for this statistic.



