USA: weekly rise in crude oil inventories

April 03, 2024

Data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) show that U.S. crude oil inventories stood at 451.4 million barrels for the week ending March 25, up 3.2 million barrels on the previous week's level.



In detail, inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 1.3 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down by 4.3 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.



Finally, the EIA points out that refineries operated at 88.6% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 10 million barrels/day.



