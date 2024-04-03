USA: weekly rise in crude oil inventories
In detail, inventories of distillates - including heating oil - fell by 1.3 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down by 4.3 million barrels, again compared with the previous week, the agency continues.
Finally, the EIA points out that refineries operated at 88.6% of their operational capacity during the same week, with average production of 10 million barrels/day.
