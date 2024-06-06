USA: weekly rise in jobless claims
The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 222,250, an anecdotal drop of 750 on the previous week.
Finally, the number of people regularly receiving benefits rose by 2,000 to 1,792,000 during the week of May 20, the most recent period available for this statistic.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction