USA: weekly rise in jobless claims

The US Department of Labor reported 229,000 new jobless claims for the week ending May 27, up 8,000 on the previous week, which was revised upwards from 219,000 to 221,000.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 222,250, an anecdotal drop of 750 on the previous week.



Finally, the number of people regularly receiving benefits rose by 2,000 to 1,792,000 during the week of May 20, the most recent period available for this statistic.



