    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:56 2022-09-26 pm EDT
29260.81 PTS   -1.11%
After hours
 0.00%
29260.81 PTS
Wall St. ends lower, Dow confirms bear market
RE
05:36pUS 10-Year Yield Surges 23.1 Basis Points to 3.93%, Highest Level Since 2010, as Concern Mounts Over Fed Policy Overshoot
MT
05:32pBritish Pound Slumps 1.5% to $1.0687 Heading into Close Monday After Touching Record Low on UK Fiscal Policies
MT
Wall St. ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

09/26/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
as all three of Wall Street's main indexes plummeted amid ongoing investor fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.

The Dow ended the day down 1.1%, the S&P lost 1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%.

The S&P confirmed in June it was in a bear market, the Nasdaq in March.

Investor confidence has been shaken by the Fed and Chair Jerome Powell signaling last week that high interest rates could last through 2023.

Christian Ledoux is Director of Individual Securities and Research at CAPTRUST.

"Our view is that the current level of interest rates is sufficient to bring down inflation, but it takes time. A lot of this is just a matter of time. The higher rates that are in the market will have their effect, and it's incredibly frustrating for investors to have to wait for the Fed to signal the all-clear. And it's also unclear from Powell's comments what exactly the all-clear signal is going to be based on."

In individual movers, gains in Amazon and Costco helped limit losses in the Nasdaq.

And shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp and Melco Resorts & Entertainment jumped after Macau planned to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years.

STORY: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329 points and right into a bear market on Monday...


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.64745 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.0749 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7288 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 2.98% 480.3 Delayed Quote.-17.84%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.11% 29260.81 Real-time Quote.-18.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 0.96225 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 11.81% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
MELCO HOLDINGS INC. 1.61% 3160 Delayed Quote.-22.11%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.60% 10802.92 Real-time Quote.-30.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.56672 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 11.99% 66.8 Delayed Quote.-29.86%
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
WALMART INC. 131.31 Delayed Quote.0.96%
APPLE INC. 150.77 Delayed Quote.0.23%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 237.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.13%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 135.71 Delayed Quote.0.10%
3M COMPANY 113 Delayed Quote.0.01%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 106.79 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 294.62 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 140.96 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
THE BOEING COMPANY 127.34 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 150.6 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
Heatmap :