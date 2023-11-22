Wall Street: +0.5% before Thanksgiving, November is perfect

November 22, 2023 at 05:28 pm EST Share

Wall Street on the rise on the eve of the long Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend (Dow Jones up 0.5%)... not only is this an old tradition respected to the letter over the years, but the period preceding the sales is proving increasingly spectacularly bullish.

For the 4th year running, the SOX semiconductor index has recorded its best month of the year in November, and by far in 2023.



The "technos" serve as locomotives, and they appear more and more powerful in November every year... 2023 is a kind of apotheosis.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq (+0.47% to 14,270) posted its 16th rise in a series of 19 (for a cumulative score of +13.5%), and among the 3 sessions tinged with red, the clearest pullback was no more than 0.94%.

Tesla's -2.9% decline, followed by Nvidia's -2.5% fall the day after its record results, did not weigh on the 2% rise in Microsoft and Amazon, and AMD's +2.8%.



The S&P500 also came close to a "flawless" performance in November, with 15 out of 18 sessions up (ratio of 5 rises to 1 fall), for a cumulative gain of +11.2%.

Even better: it closed the 4.568 on August 1, and within 0.5% of its summer zenith (4,588).



While the bond markets were cited as the main drivers of the rise throughout November, T-Bonds did the trick on Wednesday.

They closed completely unchanged at 4.418% (after a brief foray to 4.37%): this is quite classic on the eve of the 4-day Thanksgiving 'bridge'.

No figures published in the USA caused the slightest stir on November 22.

The Labor Department unveiled a surprise drop of -24,000 (to 209,000) in new jobless claims.000) in new U.S. jobless claims for the week ending November 13, which may be explained by strong hiring ahead of the 'Thanksgiving' sales.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 220,000 last week, an anecdotal decline of 750 on the previous week's revised average.



The big surprise of the day - in raw data - came from durable goods orders, which fell by 5.4% in October (a record drop since the Covid period).



But excluding aircraft orders, the figure was stable compared with September... so it's a bit of a trompe l'oeil, hence the lacklustre reaction from Wall Street (+0.25%) and the bond markets.

The yield on Treasuries returned to equilibrium at 4.418% after a brief foray below the 4.40% mark, a 2-month low.



The final version of the UMich US consumer confidence index came in at 61.3, down from 63.8 in October, and from 60.4 in the first estimate, while economists were expecting it to be around 61 (the 4th consecutive month of decline).

The component measuring consumer sentiment on current conditions deteriorated to 68.3 from 70.6 last month, while the expectations component fell by -2.5pts to 56.8 from 59.3 in October.



Inflation expectations have also risen again, with consumers estimating it at 4.5% this month, compared with +4.2% in October, a seven-month high.



Bonds also failed to react to the -4% plunge in oil prices on the NYMEX (and in London, with Brent crude at $79) ahead of the release of US reserve statistics, but mainly due to the postponement of the Opec+ meeting scheduled for this weekend in Vienna to Thursday, November 30.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.