Wall Street: 1st session of the March term mixed

February 20, 2024 at 05:44 pm EST Share

Wall Street limited its decline well: initial losses were halved and buyers quickly rallied, which is quite classic for the first session of the new stock market term (March, quarterly deadline), after a 3-day bridge in the USA.



The Dow Jones shed 0.17% to 38,564, the S&P-500 fell 0.60% to 4,975 (versus -1% at mid-session), the Nasdaq lost 0.9% to 15,630 (versus-1.4% at the low), the Nasdaq-100 -0.8% to 17.546 (vs. 17,399 at low, i.e. -1.65%... but the index did not close the 'gap' opened below 17,663).



The semiconductor sector, which weighed down the Nasdaq, also finished bottom of the S&P500, but limited the damage thanks to Intel +2.3% and Microchip +1%, which compensated somewhat for the downgrades on AMD -4.7%, Nvidia -4.4%, Super Micro Computer -2%.



Shortly after the close, in the "after hour", Palo-Alto fell by -20% to $293, while Zscaler and Crowstrike dropped between -7 and -8%.



On Wednesday evening, all eyes will be on Nvidia, which briefly occupied 3rd place on the podium of largest US capitalizations, and which has also dethroned Tesla in terms of daily trading volume ($33 billion/day vs. $32 billion): for these 2 stocks, this represents 20 to 25 times the daily volume traded on CAC40 stocks.

Only $20 billion is traded daily in Apple, and barely $10 billion in Microsoft.

But $50 billion was traded in Nvidia on Tuesday, almost equivalent to what was traded on the CAC40 from January 19 to February 16 (during the whole of the February trading term)!



As for US figures, the Conference Board's index of leading indicators came out down by -0.4% (22nd consecutive month of decline), but this was 'not as bad' as expected (6 out of 11 sectors grew in February).

As a result, the Conference Board says it no longer foresees a recession in the United States this year, but warns that it expects growth to slow to near-zero levels in the second and third quarters.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.