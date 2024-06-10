Wall Street: 3 new records, serenity at 48H FOMC meeting

June 10, 2024 at 05:54 pm EDT Share

A bit of turmoil in Europe, stock market indices a little at a standstill since the end of March (a triple-top is taking shape) and perhaps looking for a reason to consolidate... that was all it took to drain some flows towards the New York Stock Exchange.



The trend remained hesitant for a long time (scores were still close to zero at around 8:30 p.m.), but buyers took the upper hand, without too much determination (caution at 48 hours ahead of J. Powell's press conference and new inflation figures)... but this was enough to set new records for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.



No record for the Dow Jones index (+0.18% to 38,868). By contrast, the Nasdaq gained +0.35% to 17,192, narrowly erasing the 2 previous declines.

The S&P-500 (+0.25% to 5,360) and Nasdaq-100 (+0.4% to 39,074) set the same record 'for the symbol'.



The S&P500 was buoyed by the +3% surge in 'WTI' (West Texas Intermediate) and the Nasdaq by the 'Gafams', notably Meta (+2%), Amazon (+1.5%) and Microsoft (+1%).

One stock is missing: Apple (-1.9%), which did not benefit from the announcement of the launch of Apple Intelligence (optimization of the iPhone, iPad and Mac Book thanks to generative AI) in partnership with OpenAI (Sam Altman was present at the event).



There was little suspense as to whether the Federal Reserve would maintain rates on Wednesday, but it is due to publish new inflation forecasts that may not please Wall Street.



The consensus for a rate cut in September fell from 71% to 47% on Friday after the publication of the NFP, with rates continuing to tighten slightly, by +3Pts to 4.46%.







Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.