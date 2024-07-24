Wall Street: Alphabet and Tesla results weigh on the market

The New York Stock Exchange is set to continue its decline of the previous day on Wednesday, following disappointing results from Alphabet and Tesla, two components of the unavoidable "Magnificent Seven" group.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices were down between 0.4% and 1.5%, suggesting that the session could start in the red.



Alphabet's earnings announcement in the after-hours on Tuesday spooked investors with the prospect of increased capital expenditure by the group, particularly in AI, over the coming months.



The Internet giant's quarterly profit and sales exceeded Wall Street expectations, but its performance failed to allay traders' fears, and the stock fell by more than 4% in pre-market trading.



Alphabet's disappointment was compounded by Tesla's lacklustre performance, which confirmed the trend towards slower sales growth for the electric vehicle manufacturer.



The stock was down by more than 8% in pre-opening trading.



Expectations for the results of the major technology groups are particularly high, given that it is largely their stock market performance that has driven the US markets this year.



Wall Street's rise seems to have become hostage to the performance of the Magnificent Seven", says one trader.



"Their stretched valuations and highly concentrated investor positioning on these stocks suggest that their rise may be less spectacular from now on", he adds.



Investors may have been counting on Alphabet and Tesla's results to reassure them, and to break out of the consolidation that has been affecting the tech sector in recent weeks, with the sector rotation in favor of smaller valuations and depressed stocks.



Following in the footsteps of Alphabet and Tesla, tech stocks are likely to take another beating, as they have for the past ten days now.



US Treasury yields are consequently on the decline again, benefiting from their safe-haven status in the face of Wall Street's bout of weakness.



With the flight to quality, the yield on 10-year Treasuries has fallen back below 4.22%.



Oil prices are on the rise as we await the publication of weekly crude inventories later this morning, with the September contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude up 1% at $77.8.



