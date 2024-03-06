Wall Street: Jerome Powell's words reassure

Wall Street is set to open higher on Wednesday morning, reassured by the Federal Reserve Chairman's latest statements on the question of the timetable for an interest rate cut.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices were up between 0.4% and 0.8%, pointing to a green start to the session.



In a text released ahead of his hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Jerome Powell said he felt it was appropriate to ease the Fed's monetary policy "at some point" this year.



In his speech, the head of the central bank reiterated his cautious approach, highlighting "uncertain" economic conditions and the lack of assurance that inflation would soon return to the 2% target.



According to Powell, too rapid or too extensive a monetary easing would risk wiping out the recent progress made in reducing inflationary pressures.



Conversely, he stressed, too little or too late support could unfairly penalize economic activity and employment.



These words reassured investors, reinforcing the general market sentiment, which favors measured growth and inflation as the basis for a forthcoming normalization of the Fed's monetary policy.



The publication before the opening of employment figures showing a lower-than-expected number of job creations in the private sector last month did not dampen investors' spirits - on the contrary.



According to ADP, the US private sector generated 140,000 new jobs in February, against consensus expectations of more than 160,000.



Still on the subject of indicators, investors are now awaiting wholesale inventories, followed by oil reserves, which could give a boost to oil prices.



For the time being, a barrel of Texas light crude (WTI) is up 1.5% at $79.3, in a climate of risk appetite due to Jerome Powell's reassuring remarks.



