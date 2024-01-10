Wall Street: Nasdaq outperforms thanks to Nvidia

Wall Street caught its breath the day after its best session since mid-November: the Dow Jones gave up 0.42% to 37,525, the S&P500 shed 0.15% to 4,756, and the Nasdaq pulled out of the red zone (+0.09% to 14.858) thanks to Nvidia, which gained 1.7% to set a new all-time record at $543.2 (or $130 billion in 'capi' since January 1, at $1,310 billion).



The star of the day was also Juniper +21.8% (buyout rumors from HPE, which was down -8%), followed by Illumina +4.6%, AMD +2.1%, Uber +2.2%, not forgetting Alphabet and Amazon +1.5%.



The S&P500 was once again weighed down by the oil/energy sector, with Halliburton -4%, Schlumberger -3.5%, Chevron and Conoco -3.2%, Hess and Devon -2.6%, Occidental and Baker Hughes -2.5%.



The bond market was of no help, as heaviness prevailed - barely - in this compartment. The US T-Bond finished at 4.01% at the end of a session in which 95% of trading remained trapped in a 4.00/4.05% corridor.



The 'figures of the day' had no impact: the US trade deficit narrowed by around 2% to $63.2 billion in November 2023, compared with $64.5 billion the previous month, according to the Commerce Department.



US investors remain cautious, awaiting US inflation figures (Thursday), while the quarterly earnings season is also approaching across the Atlantic (Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase will open the ball on Friday).



