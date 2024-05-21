Wall Street: Nasdaq sets double record, 'Dow' turns around

Wall Street gets off to a good start this week, with another shower of absolute records, two session/close doubles and a record equaled.



The Nasdaq Composite (+0.65% to 16,795) signs an intraday/close double record, while the Dow Jones breaks an intraday absolute record at 40.077, but lost -0.5% at close to 39,807, in the wake of JPMorgan (-4.5%) and Cisco (-2.2%).



The case of the S&P500 (+0.1%) is rather special, since both records (absolute and close) were equalled at 5,325 and 5.308, with support from Moderna and semiconductors: Applied Materials and Marvel Techno +3.7%, KLA +3.4%, Lam Research +3.3%, Netflix +3.2%, Micron +3%, Nvidia +2.5%, NXP +2.2%, Qualcomm +2%.



Wall Street looks set for a sixth consecutive week of gains, provided that Nvidia's results - to be released on Wednesday evening - live up to investors' expectations, as they will determine the ability of the technology sector to continue to drive the markets upwards.



The wave of quarterly results is almost over, and while we wait for Nvidia, Palo Alto's results have come in, and they're disappointing: the stock is down -9% (after +1.9% during the session).



The other highlight of the week will be the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday evening: every word and every comma will be weighed up on the subject of inflation.



In recent weeks, markets have only wanted to see the glass half-full, giving importance only to figures suggesting a slowdown in inflation (CPI), while ignoring the others (PPI and import prices, Sino-American tax war).



Traders only want to retain what points in the direction of further Fed rate cuts, overplaying the adage 'Bad news is good news' when it comes to employment or leading indicators.



Bond markets start the week on a heavy note, with +2.5 basis points on T-Bonds at 4.447%. Gold is approaching record highs at $2,420, while the dollar remains stable at 1.087/E.



