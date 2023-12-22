Wall Street: Nike overshadows slowing inflation

December 22, 2023 at 09:20 am EST Share

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open mixed on Friday for the last session before Christmas, with the announcement of a slowdown in inflation failing to offset the disappointing forecasts unveiled by Nike.



Half an hour before the opening, the Dow Jones futures contract was down 0.2%, while the Nasdaq contract was down 0.2%, signalling a mixed start to the session.



The good news is that the PCE price index - the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation - came in at 2.6% annualized in November, down 0.3 points on October.



Excluding food and energy, the index fell from 3.4% to 3.2% month-on-month, confirming the recent underlying trend showing a deceleration in prices.



But this pleasant surprise, which lends credence to the scenario of accelerating Fed rate cuts next year, was accompanied by less encouraging news on the inflation front.



Released at the same time, household spending rose by 0.2% last month compared with October, whereas the consensus was for a 0.4% increase, while incomes rose by 0.4% month-on-month.



Investors were also disappointed by the downward revision of Nike's sales forecasts, penalized by cautious consumers and a growing recourse to promotional offers.



The sporting goods manufacturer's shares, up just 4% this year, stumbled by more than 11% in pre-market trading.



The morning will also be punctuated by the release of new home sales figures and the Michigan consumer confidence index.



Generally speaking, investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines ahead of a three-day weekend, with the US markets due to remain closed on Monday for Christmas.



Indeed, market participants seem to feel the need to take a breather after the recent bull run which took the main indices to new all-time highs.



'Investors have regained their appetite for risk since the Fed's last meeting and the promise of rate cuts in 2024', recalls Chris Harvey, market strategist at Wells Fargo.



But the latest companies to report earnings have underperformed so far, citing both disappointing demand and cautious sales and pricing for 2024', the analyst points out.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.