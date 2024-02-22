Wall Street: Nvidia revives the bullish machine

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open sharply higher on Thursday morning, buoyed by the euphoria surrounding Nvidia's better-than-expected results, which have rekindled investor interest in AI and technology in general.



Half an hour before the start of trading, Dow Jones futures are up by around 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures are up by over 2%, pointing to a run on semiconductor stocks.



Nvidia reassured investors last night by publishing quarterly results well ahead of expectations and once again raising its targets.



This is good news, as it confirms the 'Goldilocks' scenario, close to economic perfection, on which Wall Street is currently betting", reacted one analyst.



The main driver of the S&P 500's rise since the beginning of the year, the processor designer's stock was up 14% in pre-market trading.



The S&P index has risen by over 4% since the start of the year, but its rally had slowed somewhat in recent sessions due to higher-than-expected inflation figures.



On the indicators front, the announcement of a further fall in jobless claims further reduced the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut as early as next month.



This morning, the Labor Department reported 201,000 jobless claims for the week ending February 12, down 12,000 on the previous week.000 on the previous week.



Following this figure, which testifies to a still robust labor market - an important criterion for monetary policy - the probability of monetary easing at the next FOMC meeting is now estimated at just 4.5%.



The dollar reacted little to the statistics, trading at around 1.0815 to the euro, but the yield curve steepened on the bond market, with that of ten-year paper rising above 4.33%.



