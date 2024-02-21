Wall Street: Nvidia under pressure ahead of earnings release

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking any risks ahead of Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings release this evening.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones was down 0.2% at 38,495.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.5% at 15,553.7 points.



Investors are cautious ahead of the release of Nvidia's quarterly results this evening after the close, which will serve as a test for the stock markets.



After dropping 4% yesterday, the processor designer's stock is down a further 2% today, affected by profit-taking after the sharp rise of recent weeks.



Given investors' infatuation with AI and its impact on market sentiment, good news is essential to revive the rally that has been underway since the beginning of the year", warns one trader.



According to FactSet data, 88% of technology companies listed on the S&P 500 did better than expected in Q4, compared with 79% on average for the index.



Among stocks, Amazon gained 1% ahead of its forthcoming inclusion in the Dow Jones index, replacing drugstore chain Walgreen Boots.



The publication of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting, expected shortly, is also fuelling uncertainty, as investors await signs on the timing of the start of the central bank's rate cuts.



