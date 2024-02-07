Wall Street: a deluge of annual and all-time records

The '5,000' has been achieved: the S&P contract traded at 5,000 at 9.04pm (very precise), setting a double intraday and closing record (4,995).

In addition, the VIX, the stress barometer associated with the S&P, fell back into the "complacent" zone: it contracted by -1.75%, below 13 (around 12.80): rarely have managers been so poorly hedged on prices that are shattering absolute records.



The Dow Jones (+0.4%) also posted its best-ever close (at 38,677, with a 22-pt margin, which is quite symbolic) in the wake of Ford's +6.1% jump.



The Nasdaq (+0.59%) set a double record: annual intraday high at 15,770pts and closing high at 15,756.



Intraday volatility was virtually nil (around 0.2%), with final scores identical to those posted after 1 hour of trading.

The Nasdaq and S&P were propelled to new heights by AMD +1.8%, Microsoft +2.1%, Nvidia +2.8%, Meta +3.3% (its capitalization broke through the $1,000 billion barrier).

Note, however, the historic collapse of SNAP by -34.5%, which fell back to its November 13, 2023 levels.



On the statistics front, the US trade deficit widened slightly to $62.2 billion in December 2023, compared with the previous month's $61.9 billion (which was revised from an initial estimate of $63.2 billion), according to the Commerce Department.



This 0.5% month-on-month increase in the deficit reflects a roughly parallel rise in US imports of goods and services, up 1.3% to $320.4 billion, and exports, up 1.5% to $258.2 billion.



Bond markets are still digesting - with great difficulty - the latest statements by J. Powell and N. Kashkari, which postpone the start of the eurozone's economic recovery.Kashkari, who put off the prospect of rate easing (perhaps no more than 2 to 3 rate cuts in 2024, due to growth that remains singularly robust). The yield on Treasuries is up +3pts to 4.123%, while the yields on the '2-year' and '30-year' are 4.400% (unchanged) and 4.321% (+2.5pts) respectively.



