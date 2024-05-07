Wall Street: a pause after three bullish sessions

May 07, 2024 at 09:30 am EDT

The New York Stock Exchange is likely to open without much relief on Tuesday morning after three consecutive sessions of gains, a winning streak that has brought it close to all-time records.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices were stable or even up 0.1%, suggesting an unchanged or almost unchanged start to the session.



The trend is more mixed after the gains recorded the previous day, mainly due to the strength of technology stocks, which enabled the Nasdaq to close in on its all-time highs.



Last night, the Nasdaq came within 1% of its all-time high set at the beginning of April.



The prospect of the Fed easing monetary policy for the first time since 2020 was reinforced on Friday by worse-than-expected employment figures.



The increasingly credible scenario of slowing growth and inflation gives the Fed one more argument to cut rates as early as September.



After this upward movement - which also saw the S&P 500 return to within 1.3% of its highs - investors may find it a little harder to find elements to push the indices further ahead.



Nevertheless, the fundamental uptrend does not seem to be in doubt, particularly in view of the easing of the 'VIX', the barometer of fear, and the psychological dispositions displayed by investors.



Market participants already seem to be thinking ahead to Nvidia's next earnings release, scheduled for May 22, which should be solid and confirm the positive trend in technology stocks, the real market drivers.



With the day devoid of any economic statistics, investors turned their attention this morning to corporate publications, which are still in full swing.



Disney, for example, is expected to fall by 7% after raising its profit target for the year on the release of its quarterly results.



U.S. Treasury yields hit a one-month low, against a backdrop of buying in the bond compartment in anticipation of the Fed's forthcoming monetary policy inflexion.



On the oil front, U.S. light crude resumed its downward trend, dropping 0.8% to $77.8 after its short-lived surge of the previous day.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.