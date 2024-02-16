Wall Street: a pause below recent record highs

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open little changed on Friday morning, close to its record highs, following the publication of new, less positive than expected indicators on the inflation front.



Half an hour before the opening, the S&P 500 futures contract is down 0.1%, but the Nasdaq 100 is up 0.1%, pointing to an opening of around equilibrium.



Equity markets look set to take a breather after a string of record highs in recent days, thanks to renewed optimism about the health of the economy.



But the statistics published this morning are likely to rekindle concerns about the level of inflation, following Tuesday's already disappointing consumer price figures.



On the real estate front, housing starts plunged by 14.8% in January compared with the previous month, while building permits for US homes - supposed to foreshadow housing starts - fell by just 1.5%.



Wall Street is coming off a long run of gains, which has seen it advance at the end of 14 of the last 15 weeks, enabling the S&P 500 index to set new all-time highs above 5,000 points.



But analysts say they don't see anything to disrupt this upward trend, with investors clearly keen to push the indexes ever higher.



"Markets focus solely on good news: when economic statistics are positive for growth, when they are disappointing, they herald future rate cuts", notes one trader.



Under such conditions, what could go wrong?" he wonders.



"We can also see that the earnings season has been a catalyst for the rise," adds the professional.



Since the earnings season kicked off on January 12 with the major banking groups, the S&P 500 index has risen by more than 5.2%.



Today's price movements could be affected by cautious position-taking ahead of the long weekend of 'Washington's Birthday'.



Conversely, the 'three witches' configuration - corresponding to the expiry of derivatives and futures contracts - generally leads to a bout of volatility on the markets.



