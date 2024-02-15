Wall Street: a stable note after a deluge of indicators

The New York Stock Exchange is moving without a clear trend on Thursday at the start of a session enlivened by a series of mixed economic indicators, including a sharper-than-expected drop in retail sales.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones advanced 0.4% to 38.578.6 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4% at 15,789.5 points.



US equity markets have had a favorable start to the year so far, but remain weakened by uncertainties surrounding the timing of the Fed's first rate cut.



The many statistics published this morning, neither too hot nor too cold, failed to provide the answers they were hoping for.



US retail sales fell by more than expected in January, suggesting a deterioration in domestic demand likely to weigh on growth.



This disappointment was nevertheless offset by all the day's other figures, starting with a further drop in weekly jobless claims, confirming the resilience of the labor market.



On the industrial front, the Empire State index rebounded strongly, while the Philly Fed index returned to positive territory.



After stagnating the previous month, industrial production fell by 0.1% in January



These data did little to change investors' expectations, the majority of whom are still counting on a first rate cut in June, although some are not ruling out an easing as early as May.



In reaction to these indicators, the dollar widened its losses against the euro, which climbed to a two-day high against the greenback at 1.0760, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell back below 4.25%.



On the value side, Apple fell by around 1% after Berkshire, Warren Buffet's holding company, said it had reduced its stake in the technology group.



Cisco Systems fell by over 2% after the network equipment giant announced yesterday a downward revision of its annual targets, as well as the elimination of around 5% of its workforce.



