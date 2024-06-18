Wall Street: a string of records, boosted by Apple and Microsoft

June 18, 2024 at 01:34 am EDT Share

Boosted by rises from Microsoft (+1.3%) and Apple (+2%), Wall Street seems to be continuing to benefit from a buying flow that has not seen a moment of weakness since May 30. This flow has just been reinforced by a "communicating vessel" phenomenon to the detriment of the eurozone since June 7.



Despite the stratospheric valuation levels reached in mid-June, Wall Street is redoubling its audacity: after five sessions of gains and a cumulative gain of +3% last week, the US indices are continuing their advance for a sixth consecutive session, with redoubled determination.



The S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded intraday/close doubles: the S&P 500 climbed nearly 0.8% to 5,473, but its new all-time high was 5,488, while the Nasdaq soared less than 1% to 17,857 (after a high of 17,935).935).



The Nasdaq-100 outperforms with around +1.2% at 19,902 (or +18% year-on-year), in the wake of Tesla's +5.3%, and seems to be heading straight for the 20,000 mark... the test of which now seems a mere formality in the next 24 or 48 hours. It's hard to imagine that the 20,000 mark won't be reached before Friday, the end of the first half-year for most managers.



The Dow Jones gains 0.5% to 38,778... it's not far off the 40,000 mark: there are still three sessions to go before the "4 Witches" holiday (June 19 will be a public holiday to celebrate the abolition of slavery in the USA).



In terms of figures, manufacturing activity declined slightly in June in the New York area, according to the local Fed's Empire State survey: the general conditions index gained ten points but remained below zero, at -6.0.



T-Bonds deteriorated sharply on Monday, with +8 basis points to 4.292%, supporting the dollar, which resumed its advance with +0.25% to 1.0715/E, the '$ Index' remaining completely stable at 105.55.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.