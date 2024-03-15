Wall Street: a wait-and-see attitude as the '4 Witches' approach

The New York Stock Exchange is likely to start this so-called "4 Witches" session (quarterly expiry of four types of derivatives) with a wait-and-see attitude, if futures on the S&P500 (stable) and Nasdaq-100 (-0.2%) are to be believed.



As a reminder, the main US equity indices had all given up around 0.3% the previous day, penalized by the announcement of a slightly accelerating annualized rise in underlying producer prices to +2.8% last month in the USA.



However, Michael Brown at Pepperstone judged that "it is highly unlikely that the data will move the FOMC's outlook, with the first 25 basis point cut still likely to come in June".



Released a few minutes ago, the New York Fed's 'Empire State' activity index plunged 19 points in March to -20.9, and US import prices rose by 0.3% in February compared with the previous month.



Traders still have to take note of US industrial production for February, shortly before the bell, followed by the UMich consumer confidence index preliminary estimate, half an hour after the opening.



On the value side, graphics software publisher Adobe reported an 18% increase in adjusted EPS for its first fiscal quarter on Thursday evening, and announced a new $25 billion share buyback program.



The U.S. FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi as the first and only CAR-T cell therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).



