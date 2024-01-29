Wall Street: a wait-and-see attitude prevails ahead of a decisive week

Wall Street was at a standstill on Monday, in a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a week that will be marked, among other things, by the Fed's monetary policy meeting and an avalanche of results.



Shortly before 11:00 a.m. (New York time), the Dow Jones index was virtually unchanged at 38.097.3 points, while the Nasdaq Composite nibbled just 0.1% to 15,475.8 points.



Markets are cautious as the conclusions of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, expected on Wednesday, may well nuance the scenario in favor of an imminent interest rate cut.



Remember that in the days following Jerome Powell's last press conference in December, the odds of a first rate cut in March had exceeded 90%...before falling back to around 40% in January following numerous speeches by Fed and ECB members indicating that markets were moving too fast in their expectations", recalls Alexandre Baradez, Head of Market Analysis at IG France.



The news flow promises to be substantial this week, with almost a quarter of S&P 500 companies scheduled to publish their quarterly accounts, including tech giants Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon.



Given that these five stocks together account for more than 24% of the S&P 500's total weighting, investors could start to pull back if the news isn't good, at a time when the Nasdaq is trading at record levels.



The week will also be marked by the publication, on Friday, of the official US employment report for January, a key statistic for the Fed which comes after recent economic figures surprised by their strength.



On the bond front, Treasuries are favored for the time being at the dawn of this intense week, with the yield on 10-year paper returning to around the 4.10% mark.



On the currency markets, the dollar continues to advance against the euro, which is back below the 1.08 threshold against the greenback, while demand for safe-haven assets is growing, as illustrated by the strength of gold (+0.3%).



On the oil markets, crude oil prices are erasing their gains of the past weekend, having recently been buoyed by China's stimulus measures. A barrel of Texas light crude (WTI) is currently down 1.3% at $77.



