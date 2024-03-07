Wall Street: all bets were off at the opening

Wall Street had a relatively volatile session, with limited and very similar spreads at both the opening and closing, as late-morning gains were unable to be sustained after Jerome Powell's speech (biannual hearing in 2 sessions over 48H) to the US Congress.



Nothing seemed to sway an unperturbed equities market, neither Powell, nor the FED's Beige Book, nor the "figures of the day": the Dow Jones index gained 0.20% towards 38.660, the S&P-500 rallied 0.5% to 5,105pts and the Nasdaq Composite gained +0.6% to 16,030pts.



Wall Street seemed to ignore the ADP monthly survey: the US private sector generated 140,000 new jobs in February.

"The labor market remains buoyant, but this is unlikely to tip the balance in terms of the Fed's rate decision this year", says Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.



Total indifference to the decline in US wholesaler inventories (-0.3% in January 2024, compared with +0.4% in December).

According to the Commerce Department, US wholesaler sales fell by 1.7% in January compared with the previous month, taking 1.36 months to clear inventories, compared with 1.34 months in December.



Jerome Powell's speech came as no surprise to Wall Street, but seems to have weighed on the dollar, which lost 0.5% against the euro to 1.0905.



The head of the Fed and his colleagues reaffirmed their desire to maintain a cautious approach to any reduction in key rates (inflation has clearly contracted, but not yet enough, and it is not certain that the battle will be won: we need to take the time to make sure), which pushes back the horizon for a rate cut to June.



The Fed's Beige Book describes a US economy "far from recession", but with inflation still a long way from the 2% target.



On the bond market, a risk-off asset buyback movement is beginning to take shape (which also explains the absolute record highs for the ounce of gold above $2,144) and T-Bonds are easing by -4.5pts to 4.1050%.

WTI oil (+1% to $79) remains in ambush after testing resistance at $80.7 intraday, less than 1% away from a switch to a more bullish scenario (like gold).



