Wall Street: at its zenith (+ S&P record) 72 hours before the '4 Witches

March 12, 2024 at 05:40 pm EDT

The US indices are back on the rise ('full risk-on') and seem to be following their own dynamic, apparently uncorrelated with any news item, starting with the week's most eagerly awaited figures... which disappointed.

But Wall Street is back on course for absolute records, thanks to Oracle (+11.7% on rising demand for software dedicated to the Cloud and AI)... because we have to put some 'rational' into something that hasn't been 'rational' for 10 weeks of uninterrupted gains.



The S&P-500 (+1.1%) set a double new record, intraday and closing (5.189 and 5,175 respectively).



The Dow Jones gained 0.61% to 39,005, finishing above 39,000 for the 3rd time in its history.

The Nasdaq jumped 1.55% to 16,265 and the Nasdaq-100 (+1.5%) finished within 100pts (or 0.5%) of its all-time record.

It would seem that this blow to the back - linked to nothing tangible, Oracle is just a pretext - fits perfectly into the scenario of a stock market boom 3 days ahead of the "4 Witches" session, which could see all US indices close Q1 2024 at all-time highs.



The Nasdaq benefited from a return to buying on the 'titans' of the stock market, starting with Nvidia with +7.2% (at $920, i.e. +86% in 2024), followed by Meta and Adobe (+3.3%), Microsft (+2.7%), Amazon (+2%) and Micron +3.1%, AMD (+2.2% with a P/E of 56).



Given the return of a devouring appetite for 'risk', we wonder whether the slight downturn in T-Bonds (yield up +4.5Pts to 4.1530%) has anything to do with the February consumer price index (CPI) published at 1:30 pm, which was -factually- a disappointment.

CPI rose to 3.2% in February (annualized) and +0.4% sequentially (after a 0.3% rise in January vs. December)



Core inflation, the measure most closely watched by the Fed, climbed to 3.8% (annualized) vs. 3.7% expected (and +0.4% monthly vs. 0.3% hoped for).



Neither the CPI, nor the NFP, nor Powell's statements (rate cuts postponed again and again) seem to be able to halt the rally that began 20 weeks ago... the longest in history.



