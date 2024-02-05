Wall Street: bond yields weigh on the stock market

Wall Street turned lower on Monday after the Federal Reserve Chairman confirmed over the weekend that there would be no immediate monetary easing measures.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones fell 1% to 38,254.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8% to 15,506.7 points.254.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.8% to 15,506.7 points.



In a rare television interview yesterday on the weekly program '60 Minutes', Jerome Powell reiterated his view that a rate cut in March was not the Fed's central scenario.



The Fed boss explained that he and his staff simply wanted to gain a little more confidence in inflation trends, which would seem to rule out a rapid rate cut.



While central bankers' expectations are for three rate cuts this year, the financial markets are looking at a scenario of five rate cuts by 2024.



The Fed Chairman's statements bolstered the dollar, with the euro back around 1.0730 against the greenback, and lifted the yield on 10-year Treasuries to 4.17%.



With the monetary events now behind us, it's corporate earnings that will monopolize investors' attention this week, in the absence of any major economic statistics.



A number of corporate publications were released this morning, to varying degrees of acclaim.



On the upside, Caterpillar advanced by 0.9% after recording its best year ever in 2023, with record sales and earnings per share (EPS).



On the downside, McDonald's dropped nearly 4% after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, penalized in particular by a restructuring charge and the conflict in the Middle East.



Estée Lauder climbed 16% after announcing its intention to cut between 3% and 5% of its workforce following the release of sharply lower quarterly results and a downward revision of its annual targets.



The financial statements of Eli Lilly, Spotify, Ford, Uber and Disney are expected in the coming days.



Should earnings surprise on the upside, this would help to reassure investors a little more about growth and enable US equity markets to set new records.



