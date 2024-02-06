Wall Street: bullish bias prevails, peaks near

Wall Street consolidated horizontally and a slightly bullish bias prevailed in the end: the S&P500 (+0.2%) ended at 4,954 after initially testing 4,957, closing within 1% of the 5,000Pts.000Pts.

The 'S&P' benefited from the rise of the airlines (American airlines +4.5%, United +3.1%, Delta Airlines +2.5%) followed by cheap buybacks on Moderna +4.7%, Walgreen +4.3%, Paypal +3.5%, Tesla +2.2%...



The Dow Jones (+0.37% to 38,521) posted its second-best closing ever, just 0.3% away from a new record... and the index climbed for the 7th time in 9 sessions.

The Nasdaq Composite ended in the green in extremis (+0.07%), but the Nasdaq-100 struggled to find its second wind, consolidating in the wake of the tech sector and semiconductors in particular: AMD and Adobe dropped -3.7%, Micron -2.7%, Microchip -2.6%, KLA -2.2%, Broadcom -1.7%, ON-Semiconductors -1.6%, Nvidia -1.6%, Meta -1%.





On the bond front, the U.S. 10-yr yield erased -5.7pts to 4.108 from 4.165% the previous day, which remains close to the highs seen since the start of the year, and to the peaks of January 24 and December 13.



Following Jerome Powell's recent statements on CBS, investors are re-evaluating their expectations that rates will remain at current levels for a slightly longer period than previously thought.

One of the FED chief's most striking 'talking points', but little picked up by the financial media, concerns 'an unsustainable debt trajectory for the United States'... Something to ponder, especially with long rates at over 4.1% and $34,000 billion in outstanding debt to be refinanced.



Rate pressures are, however, counterbalanced by the publication of numerous statistics confirming the robustness of the US economy (after the 'NFP' on Friday, the ISM and PMI published on Monday were stronger than expected), as well as quarterly results from companies such as Meta and Amazon.



