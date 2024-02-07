Wall Street: bullish bias remains in place, with Ford in sight

The New York Stock Exchange should open in the green on Wednesday morning in the wake of well-received results from Ford and Uber, two heavyweights on the stock market.



Half an hour before the opening, the main New York indices are headed for gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.4%, which should enable the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to return to levels close to their all-time highs.



The New York Stock Exchange had consolidated horizontally on Tuesday, but a slightly bullish bias eventually prevailed thanks to a pullback in bond yields.



The Dow Jones index (+0.4%) posted its seventh gain in nine sessions, and in the process recorded its second-best ever close on the back of reassuring economic indicators.



The belief that the US economy is heading for a soft landing was reinforced by optimism about the earnings season and a series of better-than-expected publications.



In the absence of significant indicators, investors are focusing on company results, studying their resilience in order to assess the health of the US economy as a whole.



Ford gained nearly 6% in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results, despite the UAW strike, and a positive outlook for 2024.



For its part, Uber reported attributable net income of $1.4 billion for the final quarter of 2023, and an adjusted EBITDA margin that improved by 1.2 points to 3.4%, a new all-time record.



Against the trend, Snap - the owner of the Snapchat messaging app - fell 30% in after-hours trading after reporting disappointing results and forecasts.



On the economic front, the US trade deficit widened slightly to $62.2 billion in December, compared with $61.9 billion in November, according to Commerce Department figures.



The other highlight of the session will be the release of oil inventories later this morning, which could well have an impact on the price of a barrel of Texas crude (WTI), currently up 0.7% at $73.8.



