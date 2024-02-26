Wall Street: caution before new indicators

Wall Street was little changed on Monday, with investors reluctant to push ahead with the recent uptrend that has seen indexes set a string of records over the past week.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones gained less than 0.1% to 39,145.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite nibbled at around 0.1% to 16,018.5 points.145.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite nibbled around 0.1% to 16,018.5 points.



Many investors preferred to sit on the sidelines awaiting Thursday's release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).



This measure of inflation, one of the Fed's most closely watched statistics, is likely to influence the central bank's next monetary policy decisions.



With the S&P 500 up almost 7% since the start of the year, strategists believe it's perfectly normal for the market to take a short break to digest this powerful upward movement.



Utilities (-1.8%), communications (-1.4%) and real estate (-0.8%) are weighing particularly heavily on the trend, while energy and consumer goods are at the forefront of the market, with gains of around 0.5%.



Against the trend, Salesforce retreated by 0.2% two days ahead of its earnings release.



On the oil front, crude prices rose slightly despite the apparent lull in the Middle East and concerns over China's economic recovery.



The price of a barrel of US light crude (WTI) is currently up 0.8% at $77.1.



Treasury yields, which had recently stabilized, are resuming their upward trajectory, with the yield on 10-year notes climbing back up to almost 4.28%.



Apart from inflation figures, investors will be taking note this week of a number of indicators, including a second estimate of US gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the fourth quarter.



