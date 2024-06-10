Wall Street: caution in sight as Europe worries

The New York Stock Exchange is expected to open lower on Monday morning, as the surprising results of the European elections, particularly in France, are encouraging a return to risk aversion.



Half an hour before the opening, futures on the main European indices were down 0.2% to 0.4%, heralding a red start to the session.



Wall Street is likely to follow in the footsteps of the European markets, all of which are posting losses in the wake of the rise of nationalist parties that characterized the outcome of the European Parliament elections.



In France, President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of the dissolution of the National Assembly, a first since 1997, and the holding of early elections has opened up a period of questioning regarding the evolution of the French political panorama.



Given that the RN won just 18.7% of the vote in the 2022 legislative elections, and in view of the latest polls, there is nothing to suggest that the party will have a majority in the Assembly this year, and that Jordan Bardella will be called upon to become Prime Minister", point out the Capital Economics teams.



But the immediate point of concern is that things could get complicated in terms of reducing the budget deficit, which reached 5.5% of GDP last year", explains the economic research firm.



In a sign of investor nervousness, the CBOE volatility index, dubbed by some the "fear index", gained almost 8% to return to around 13.2 points.



Faced with concerns about renewed political tension in Europe, investors are hoping to be reassured this week by announcements from the Federal Reserve.



After the European Central Bank (ECB)'s easing last Thursday, the Fed's monetary policy committee is likely to result in a new "status quo" on rates.



Investors will nonetheless be paying close attention to the Fed's forecasts at the meeting, and in particular to the "dot plots", the rate forecasts drawn up by senior Fed officials.



The Fed's statement will be preceded on Wednesday by the latest US consumer price figures, which will fuel the debate on inflation persistence that has been driving financial markets for months.



Higher-than-expected figures would put pressure on the Federal Reserve to further delay its cuts, with the risk of pushing up bond yields, which have recently become tighter.



As European yields start to rise again following yesterday's vote, the yield on 10-year Treasuries follows suit, rising by 3.5 basis points to over 4.46%.



Oil prices are also on the rise, with analysts at Goldman Sachs forecasting Brent crude at $86 a barrel this summer.



Brent is currently up 0.3% at $80.3, while US light crude is up 0.8% at $76.2.



