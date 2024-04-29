Wall Street continues to rise while awaiting Fed meeting

Wall Street continued its upward trend on Monday morning, escaping profit-taking after Friday's surge, thanks in particular to Tesla's return to favor with investors.



In light volumes, the Dow Jones advanced 0.3% to 38,316.8 points, while the Nasdaq Composite recovered 0.3% to 15,979.8 points after briefly crossing the 16,000-point threshold at the start of the session.



The fact that the US equity markets are not retreating from last week's sharp rise is a rather good sign, especially as they will be getting to grips with corporate earnings in the coming days.



After three consecutive weeks of declines, the Nasdaq gained over 4% last week, its best weekly performance since last November.



Although they won't be the only ones to publish their accounts this week, the tech giants will take center stage with the announcement of their quarterly figures in a rather buoyant context.



At this stage of the earnings season, it's the technology sector that has delivered the best surprises, mainly thanks to Microsoft's much better-than-expected performance last week.



Back in the spotlight since last week's results, Tesla is up a further 12% today following the approval in China of its fully autonomous driving technology FSD.



This approval should enable the electric vehicle manufacturer to finally experiment with hands-free driving in China.



The trend is also supported by an easing in the bond market, where T-Bonds start the week on a positive note, down five points to 4.62%.



In a note released in the morning, SG analysts suggest a pause after last week's interim target of 4.73%.



There are no economic indicators on today's agenda, but the calendar will intensify tomorrow with the start of the Fed's monetary policy meeting.



