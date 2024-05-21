Wall Street: double record on eve of FOMC minutes

May 21, 2024 at 05:56 pm EDT Share

There's no stopping Wall Street on the eve of the publication of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting: Microsoft served as the driving force, consolidating its position as the world's largest capitalization.



The S&P500 (+0.25% at 5,321) set its 25th closing record of the year.

The Nasdaq (+0.22%) doubled its intraday/close at 16,839 and 16,832 respectively, setting new records for Tesla +6.7%, Lam +2.3% and Microsoft +0.9% (new record and $3,189 billion in 'capi').



Nvidia, which gained a "modest" +0.6% on the eve of its quarterly results (the most eagerly awaited publication of Q1 2024), nonetheless posted its best-ever close, at $953.9, for a record capitalization of $2,285 billion.

The Dow Jones settled at +0.17% at 39,873, remaining stuck below 40,000 (after its -0.5% decline of the previous day, which broke the bullish momentum a little).

The 10-year T-Bonds eased -2.5Pts to around 4.41%, following an -8Pt easing last week to one-month lows, before a deterioration on Friday... and the '2-year' erased -1.3Pt to 4.824%.



In our opinion, the minutes will have a more restrictive tone, in contrast to that of Jerome Powell's press conference, given that other members of the committee are more worried than he is about the effects of their policy", warn BofA analysts.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.