Wall Street: further decline after ISM report

The New York Stock Exchange sank further into the red on Wednesday following the publication of a better-than-expected ISM manufacturing index, which did not necessarily seem to support future rate cuts.



Half an hour before the opening, the Dow Jones fell by 0.7% to 37,426 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9% to 14,632.2 points.



Investors were slightly dampened by this morning's announcement of a slowdown in the contraction of the US manufacturing sector in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).



Its activity index thus rose to 47.4, compared with 46.7 for November, bearing in mind that the 50 threshold separates expansion and contraction of activity.



This slightly better-than-expected indicator, which does not reveal any major pressures in the manufacturing industry, does not seem, a priori, to lend credence to the scenario of a key rate cut in two months' time.



The rise in long-term US bond yields, particularly the 10-year, which is back in contact with 4%, shows that investors are still questioning the evolution of monetary policy.



The downtrend is also being fuelled by the decline in the real estate, basic materials and non-essential consumption sectors, following their surge at the end of 2023.



Against the trend, we find energy-related stocks, against the backdrop of a recovery in oil prices (+3% to $72.6) due to tensions in the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a strategic crossing point that accounts for 21% of global container traffic.



