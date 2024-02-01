Wall Street: gains +1%, doubles up with Amazon and Meta

February 01, 2024 at 05:55 pm EST

Wall Street quickly recovered from its epidermal reaction to the FED's message: gains increased as the hours went by, but not enough to erase the previous day's losses.



The Dow Jones rallied +1% to 38,520 points (thanks to Merck +4.6%, Coca-Coola and Caterpillar +2.5%).520 points (thanks to Merck +4.6%, Coca-Coola and Caterpillar +2.5%), the S&P-500 +1.25% to 4,906 points and the Nasdaq Composite +1.30% 15,361 points (in the wake of Oracle +3.4% Amazon +2.6%, Sirius +2.5%, AMD +1.7%, Microsoft +1.6%).



While the day was punctuated by a number of rather welcome statistics, the highlight of the session was the after-hours results from Apple, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

The pleasant surprise came from Amazon, whose results were greeted by an after-hours jump of +8%.



Amazon's Q4 sales rose by 14% to $170 billion (above consensus of $166.2 billion), and earnings came out at $1/share, 25% better than the $0.8 expected by analysts.



But the real highlight of the evening was the fireworks that followed the publication of Meta's earnings: a +15% surge on the announcement of a +24.7% increase in sales to $40.1 billion and quarterly earnings of $5.33 per share (vs. $4.96 expected), more than 3 times the $1.76 published for Q4 2022.

The rise of Meta and Amazon propels the Nasdaq-100 above the 17.500 (+1%) in electronic trading.

For Apple, the decline in sales in China (even though they recovered at the end of 2023) somewhat overshadowed the fine earnings: the stock lost -2% after the close despite the more than 6% growth in iPhone sales (to $69.7 billion) and earnings of $2.18/share (vs. $2.10 expected).

Also worth noting is the -5% decline in Qualcomm (-10% in cumulative terms over 1 week), one of the stars of early 2024.



Wall Street was hit hard by the Fed's announcement last night that it would take its time and not rush into rate cuts.



Although, as expected, the central bank kept rates unchanged, Jerome Powell's speech dashed hopes of monetary easing as early as March.

As a result, only 35% of traders still expect a rate cut in March, according to FedWatch, compared with 73% a month ago.



It was a busy day on the statistics front: non-farm productivity rose by 3.2% in the US in Q4 2023 at an annualized rate, according to the Labor Department's preliminary estimate, following a 4.9% increase in the previous quarter.



A 0.4% increase in the number of hours worked and a 3.7% rise in hourly wages should be noted: non-farm unit labor costs in the USA rose by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2023.



The US manufacturing sector saw its activity pick up in January, according to S&P Global, whose PMI index for the sector came in at 50.7 definitively for the past month, against a flash estimate of 50.3 and after 47.9 for December.



While production was penalized by longer lead times, new orders returned to growth, but cost inflation accelerated to its highest rate for nine months



The Labor Department announced 224,000 new US jobless claims for the week of January 22, up 9,000 on the previous week's revised figure (215,000 instead of the 214,000 initially announced).



